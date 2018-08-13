User traffic up 348% at redesigned News is my Business site in last 30 days

August 13, 2018 201

Today marks one month since News is my Business unveiled its redesigned website, and in that time, user traffic has increased 348 percent year-over-year, according to statistics provided by Google Analytics.

In the 30-day period, the website has seen an increase of 421 percent in new users, and a 286 percent growth in the number of sessions, which Google Analytics defines as “the period of time a user is actively engaged with your website, app, etc. All usage data — screen views, events, e-commerce, etc. — is associated with a session.”

Meanwhile, the data shows that the number of page views, or the total number of pages views within the website, jumped by 236 percent during the 30-day period, year-over-year. That statistic is especially significant for news website such as News is my Business, as it reflects the interest of our readers in the articles we publish.

The redesigned website went live on Aug. 16, introducing a complete overhaul that now offers more advertising opportunities, as well as a new monthly podcast featuring one-on-one interviews with representatives from Puerto Rico’s private and public sectors.

The new alternative for English-language interviews seeks to fill the void left when several radio stations that used to air in that language silenced their programming several weeks ago.

News is my Business welcomes your feedback and suggestions. Please let us know who you’d like us to interview in the podcasts, and which subjects you would like to hear about. Please leave a comment below, or send us an email at news@newsismybusiness.com.