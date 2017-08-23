Local businesses generate $3.4M in Peru trade mission

Editor’s Note: Due to an error in the information provided by Puerto Rico Trade and Export, we are correcting the information about the sales figures attained in Peru.

A delegation of four Puerto Rican businesses achieved sales of $3.4 million during the most recent trade mission to Peru that took place Aug. 7-11 coordinated by Puerto Rico Trade and Export Company, agency Executive Director Ricardo J. Llerandi confirmed.

Omega & Delta Corp., Olein Recovery Corp., Knowledge Power Group, and ITS Latin America Corp. took part in the trip that allowed Puerto Rico Trade to coordinate more specific business appointments and offer individualized guidance to break into the Peruvian market, Llerandi said.

“During this commercial mission they conducted more than 25 business meetings with potential clients. Entrepreneurs had the opportunity to study the market, promote their products and services, strike strategic alliances and negotiate commercial transactions,” Llerandi said.

In addition, participating entrepreneurs were offered guidance on doing business in Peru, with resources experienced in issues related to tariffs, import requirements, as well as the country’s legal and business climate.

The Lima Chamber of Commerce and the U.S. Commercial Service of the U.S. Embassy in Peru supported the trade mission.

This event is part of the “Puerto Rico Emprende” enterprise platform that seeks to promote added opportunities for the development of more local businesses so they can create jobs and be competitive locally and abroad.

The initiatives and strategies within the program are contained in the administration’s “Plan for Puerto Rico” economic development platform.