Call center Commsense marks 5 yrs. in Aguadilla with growth plans

Call centers operator Commsense is marking its fifth anniversary on the island with an aggressive job creation plan to continue developing its operations in Aguadilla, Johanna Stien, vice president of operations, confirmed.

“We’ve been successful thanks to the quality of the talent that we managed to recruit in the area and to the clients who continue to rely on our ability to serve them from Puerto Rico,” Stien said.

“Operating from Aguadilla is a great opportunity for us, not only because we contribute to the economic development of the region, but also because the quality of human resources allows us to export services to other countries,” she said.

“We have a foundation of really strong English speakers and in addition to that the universities that we have within 30 minutes of our location give us the opportunity to hire many students and young individuals that are bilingual. That has been fantastic for us,” she said.

When the company launched operations in 2014, it had 22 employees. It now has about 725 people on staff and plans call for adding another 100-150 jobs within the next couple of months in response to interest from several Commsense customers that have an interest in growing, Stien told this media outlet.

“The growth plans will cost about $250,000 to build out,” she said, adding there are “great opportunities to expand our services to other regions of the United States and Latin America.”

Commsense exports its services, through call handling and customer service from multiple companies and organizations in diverse markets, both Hispanic and English speaking. Among its clients, there are recognized companies and entities within industries such as telecommunications, insurance, retail, credit cards, health care, cable and pharmaceutical, among others.

Its roster includes Comcast, Spectrum, InTouch Ministries, Joel Osteen, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Sid Roth, Guthy Renker, Shriners Hospital, Cox Communications, and Sirius X.

“We have five years under our belt and we never dreamed in a million years that we would grow this size in Puerto Rico. But people are so amazing,” she said.

“We love the fact that we’re helping create great jobs and helping elevate the economy in this region. The mission we have, outside from being a profit company, is an interest in developing the communities we’re in,” the executive added.

