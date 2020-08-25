CBP San Juan seizes assorted counterfeit products worth $336K

August 25, 2020 226

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) San Juan Field Operations announced the seizure of 186 counterfeit pieces of designer jewelry, 152 counterfeit Apple phone cases, 65 counterfeit Apple Airpods cases, 111 counterfeit Louis Vuitton Airpods cases, and 40 counterfeit Gucci Airpods cases inside 2 parcels imported to Puerto Rico from Hong Kong via air courier.

Had these goods been genuine, the estimated manufacturer suggested retail price would have been some $336,057.

“The extremely low price of a product is the main indicator that it does not have expected attributes of the real thing,” said Leida Colón, assistant director of field operations for trade.

“In these dire economic times making uninformed purchases can result in a significant monetary loss,” she said.

The majority of the counterfeits seized in the San Juan Field Office are illegitimate goods in the jewelry, handbags, electronics, footwear, clothing and prescription drugs product categories. The source economies for most of these items are Hong Kong and China, the agency said.

During this summer, the San Juan Field Office has also seized 560 fake Apple Airpods, Nintendo mini consoles, 1,000 luxury and brand watches, designer pendants, jewelry and watches, and 844 counterfeit alloy wheels, as this media outlet has reported.