USDA invests $632K in renewable energy program in rural Puerto Rico

August 25, 2020 237

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing $631,993 on the Rural Energy for America Program in Rural Puerto Rico, the agency announced.

“Rural Development is investing to increase energy resilience and decrease the demand for energy through energy efficiency improvements,” said Josue E. Rivera, USDA Rural Development State Director for Puerto Rico.

“Over time, these investments can also help lower cost of energy for rural small businesses and agricultural producers. USDA has been working tirelessly to be a strong partner to rural Puerto Rico in building stronger and healthier communities,” He said.

In Puerto Rico, 16 participants received funding to develop renewable energy projects and to perform energy audits for agri-businesses.

Ana G. Méndez University System was awarded $59,267 to conduct approximately 25 energy audits for agri-business. These audits will provide the analysis to make energy efficiency improvements and or installations of renewable energy systems on each participant’s business.

Supermercados Selectos Mana, in San Sebastián was awarded $287,500, for the purchase and installation of a 743 kW solar energy system. This project will yield $230,580 in annual savings.

Vaquería María, owned by a farmer in Morovis was awarded $28,750 for the purchase and installation of a 44.84 kW solar energy system. This project will achieve $16,115 in annual savings.