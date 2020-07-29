CBP seizes 100 fake Nintendo Mini consoles in Aguadilla

July 29, 2020 24

U.S. Customs and Border Protection San Juan Field Operations announced the seizure of 100 counterfeit Nintendo Mini Gaming consoles inside a parcel package coming from Hong Kong into the Rafael Hernández International Airport Cargo facility.

The estimated manufacturer suggested retail price of the seized products is about $326,000, had the goods been genuine, the agency confirmed.

“Manufacturers can hold their intellectual property rights to products irrespective of the passage of time,” said Leida Colón, assistant director of Field Operations for Trade.

“Even vintage games like the ones in these consoles are protected by law,” she said.

The majority of the counterfeits seized in the San Juan Field Office are illegitimate goods in the jewelry, footwear, clothing and prescription drugs product categories. The source economies for most of these items are Hong Kong and China.

During this summer, the San Juan Field Office has also seized one thousand luxury and brand watches, designer pendants, 560 fake Apple Airpods, jewelry and watches, and 844 counterfeit alloy wheels.

CBP has established an educational initiative to raise consumer awareness and conscientiousness about the consequences and dangers that are often associated with the purchase of counterfeit and pirated goods.