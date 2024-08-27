CDCOOP, CPA Society partner to strengthen financial education

CDCOOP Commissioner Glorimar Lamboy-Torres and CPA Society President Edmy A. Rivera-Colón sign the agreement.

Workshops aimed at the boards of directors and members of credit unions are planned.

The Puerto Rico Cooperative Development Commission (CDCOOP, in Spanish) has partnered with the Puerto Rico CPA Society to offer support and education to credit unions on topics such as accounting and financial health.

“This collaboration is a reflection of the commitment of both organizations to the progress of cooperatives in Puerto Rico. We know that when cooperatives are strong, our communities are strong too. It is a unique opportunity for cooperatives to become stronger and for accountants to contribute to the development of these companies that are vital to our economy,” said CDCOOP Commissioner Glorimar Lamboy-Torres.

The alliance will facilitate the development of a series of free workshops aimed at the boards of directors and members of various credit unions.

“Our goal is to provide them with the necessary tools so that they can efficiently manage the accounting of their cooperative companies and ensure their financial stability. We want our credit unions to be well prepared and to be able to continue contributing to the economic development of Puerto Rico,” Lamboy-Torres added.

The workshops will be taught by specialists identified by the CPA Society, and will focus on the specific needs of each credit union. CDCOOP will act as a link between the trade group and the credit unions, identifying areas where greater support is needed and ensuring participation in educational activities.

The collaborative agreement “establishes the foundation for joint efforts to promote education and support for incorporated credit unions of different types. Education is key, and for this reason, we are very pleased to be able to continue contributing to the cooperative sector and, in turn, to the socioeconomic development of our island,” said CPA Society President Edmy A. Rivera-Colón.

The alliance will be in effect until Dec. 31, with CDCOOP and the CPA Society reaffirming their “commitment to continue promoting cooperativism as a viable and sustainable economic model in Puerto Rico, providing cooperatives with the necessary tools for their success.”