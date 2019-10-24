Census Bureau seeks temporary workers in P.R. to conduct 2020 Census

October 24, 2019 408

The U.S. Census Bureau launched a national recruitment effort to hire approximately 500,000 temporary workers to help conduct the 2020 Census.

Nearly 4,000 local recruiting events are scheduled to take place this week in communities across the nation, including Puerto Rico, where activities will be held through Friday.

“We need people to apply now so they can be considered for part-time census taker positions next spring,” said Timothy Olson, Census Bureau associate director for Field Operations.

“Recent high school graduates, veterans, retirees, military spouses, seasonal workers and applicants who are bilingual are highly encouraged to apply. It’s important we hire people in every community in order to have a complete and accurate census,” he said.

The local schedule of locations and interview times for today and Friday are:

Oct. 24 —

* U.S. Department of Housing (Federico Costas, San Juan) 8 a.m. – 12 noon

* State Department in Old San Juan 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

* Municipality of San Lorenzo (Muñoz Rivera Street) 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

* Municipality of Aguada (Bo. Cerro Gordo) 9 a.m. – 12 noon

* Municipality of Jayuya (PR 532) 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.



Oct. 25 —

* Municipality of Camuy (PR 119) 8 a.m. – 12 noon

* Municipality of Aguada (Colón Street) 9 a.m. – 12 noon

* Municipality of Utuado (Dr. Betances Street) 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Census takers will be hired to work in their communities and go door-to-door to collect responses from those who do not respond to the 2020 Census online, by phone or by mail.

The positions offer competitive pay, flexible hours, paid training and weekly paychecks, the Census said.

Pay rates vary depending on where the job is located, from $13.50 to $30 per hour. To determine the estimated pay rate in an individual area, click on this link.

The selection process for census taker positions begins in January 2020, with paid training occurring in March and April. Actual enumeration of non-responding households throughout the nation begins in May through early July.

The U.S. Constitution mandates that a census of the population be conducted once every 10 years. Census data are used to determine congressional representation in the states and how billions of dollars in federal funds are distributed to states and local communities every year for critical public services and infrastructure, including health clinics, schools, roads and emergency services.