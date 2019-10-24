Cannabis industry diversifies medical offerings to patients

October 24, 2019 172

Tropizen, a licensed local cultivator and manufacturer of medical cannabis products, announced the launch of the first locally manufactured line of cannabis tinctures incorporating herbal ingredients and cutting-edge pharmaceutical technology, designed to alleviate the symptoms of a variety of government-approved health conditions.

“We carefully researched scientifically proven herbal remedies, many of which are featured in Puerto Rico’s own cultural traditions. To create the final product, we combined the best of old-world herbal blends with the latest drug delivery technology, using specific ratios of THC to CBD and including strain-specific effects from indicas and sativas,” Tropizen co-founder Marni Meistrell said.

The new line of Mamasi tinctures, available only at licensed cannabis dispensaries, is the result of a two-year development process for which the company made an undisclosed investment. During that time, the company’s research and development team tested different formulas looking for those that generated optimal health results.

The new products were designed to solve dosage and shelf-life problems with existing cannabis tinctures.

“First and foremost, we wanted to develop an effective product that ensured accurate THC dosage. We see a big problem in the industry with tincture formulas whose components separate, leading patients to under, and over-dosage,” said Meistrell.

As part of the manufacturing process, the new herbal tinctures undergo a state-of-the-art nano-emulsification process, which increase bioavailability and speeds absorption as well as maintaining an even dispersion of the cannabis and herbal components.

Each formula was developed to target specific health conditions such as chronic pain, anxiety disorder, insomnia and inflammation. These conditions affect over 36,000 registered cannabis patients, according to the July 2019 statistics published by the Puerto Rico Department of Health.

Two-year-old Tropizen also wanted to tap into the growing market opportunity of patient interest in herbal medicine. According to a 2018 study conducted by two University of Puerto Rico School of Pharmacy professors, over half of sampled patients had used herbal supplements during the prior six months.

In the United States, consumers spent an estimated $8.842 billion on herbal dietary supplements in 2018, according to the American Botanical Council’s 2018 Herb Market Report.

The Mamasi line contains herbal ingredients such as turmeric, ginger, chamomile, elderberry, holy basil, valerian root and others, mixed with cannabis in a pleasant tasting base, explained Meistrell.

Based on patient interest and initial product orders, Meistrell expects sales to increase in the range of 400% in the first several months.

The company is also launching its first Pain Stick. It has a one to one THC + CBD formula made with mango, shea and avocado butters, beeswax and arnica, capsaicin and ginger extract. It comes in a biodegradable push up tube.

Last March, Tropizen launched the first cannabis-infused Puerto Rican-style hot sauce, known locally as “pique,” for sale at dispensaries throughout the island.

The new products will join the existing line of cannabis-infused edibles that includes real-fruit gummies offered in a variety of local fruit flavors including passion fruit, mango, pineapple and quenepa (a seasonal fruit also known as Spanish lime), Power Bites, a high-protein energy bar, and traditional “pilones,” an infused edible in caramel apple, passion fruit and coconut flavors.

