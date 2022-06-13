Centro Casas Subastas to host virtual property auction in Puerto Rico

Several apartments in the Madrid Plaza Condominium will be up for auction.

Centro Casas Subastas announced it will hold a virtual property auction live June 24, 2022, at 10 a.m., featuring dozens of properties up for sale.

The event will be held live through the Zoom platform, where interested buyers can bid live from their computers or mobile phones to pick up any property.

“Following the success of our previous virtual auctions, we anticipate that this coming June 24, we will once again convey the same energy that has made our events successful and allow participants to make profitable real estate investments,” said Belkys Pino, president of Centro Casas Subastas.

To participate in the event, people must register via email or call 787-287-0100. Those interested in being part of La Subasta must coordinate to inspect the properties by calling the same number or scheduling an appointment.

Those interested in participating in the auction should contact Centro Casas before June 22, at 5 p.m.

“Our team is ready to clarify any questions you may have so that you take advantage of this incredible opportunity,” said Pino.

People who wish to or are not able to participate in the live auction may place offers before the event. Bids submitted in writing will be placed during the live auction.

“We’re always excited to return to this great event that provides so many opportunities for property seekers. In our company, we continue to work with a great impetus to continue our mission of contributing to the development of Puerto Rico with innovative solutions,” said Pino.