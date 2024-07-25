Centro Médico Menonita Cayey gets new accreditations

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The institution was accredited by the American College of Cardiology, the American College of Surgeons, and the Surgical Review Corporation as a chest pain management center, bariatric center of excellence and robotic surgery center of excellence.

Centro Médico Menonita Cayey was recently recognized and accredited by the American College of Cardiology (ACC) as an Expert Center in the Management of Chest Pain for its “experience, management and commitment to treating patients with chest pain and primary percutaneous coronary intervention.”

This accreditation followed an extensive evaluation of the staff’s ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients who may be suffering from a myocardial infarction.

The health care institution also announced that the American College of Surgeons (ACS) reaccredited the Centro de Excelencia Bariátrica Menonita, making the institution the only one in Puerto Rico that has maintained accreditation consistently since 2001.

“The Center has been characterized by its consistency, its clinical quality standards and strict compliance with the qualities of excellence required by the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation,” hospital officials said.

Meanwhile, the Surgical Review Corporation (SRC) also accredited the hospital as a Center of Excellence in Robotic and Minimally Invasive Surgery.

“Being accredited by these prestigious entities such as the ACC, the ACS and the SRC not only reflects the growth, evolution and quality of our system but also demonstrates the provision of world-class and exemplary quality services that characterize us throughout the island,” said Ricardo Hernández-Rivera, executive director of the Sistema de Salud Menonita.

Hospitals that earn ACC, ASC and SRC accreditations undergo an evaluation and inspection process to ensure compliance with standards and ongoing quality assessment.

This represents better benefits for patients by having a highly qualified entity and skilled professionals in the cardiovascular, robotic surgery and many other health service areas, hospital officials said.

The Sistema de Salud Menonita has six hospitals, a specialized mental health hospital, six satellite clinics and several outpatient facilities that serve more than 1.2 million patients.