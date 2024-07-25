Type to search

Featured Tourism/Transportation

Passenger traffic up 8.5% in Q2 at Luis Muñoz Marín Int’l Airport

Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez July 25, 2024
Passengers queue at a security checkpoint in Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, which saw an 8.5% increase in passenger traffic in the second quarter of 2024.

Passenger traffic during the three-month period was 3,469,364.

Total passenger traffic at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) increased by 8.5%, driven by a growth of 7.8% in domestic traffic and 13.9% in international traffic year-over-year during the second quarter ended June 30, operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASUR) announced.

Passenger traffic during the three-month period was 3,469,364 people, compared to the 3,198,859 passengers reported for the same quarter in 2023.

The Mexican-based operator, which does business in Puerto Rico as Aerostar, also disclosed second quarter financial results, confirming it accrued total revenue of $64.8 million for the three-month period, an $8 million — or 14.1% — jump versus the $56.8 million on record for the same year-ago quarter.

Commercial revenue per passenger was about $8.07 during the second quarter of 2024, up 0.6% from the $8.02 reported for the second quarter in 2023.

EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stood at $269.1 million company-wide for the second quarter of 2024, up 18% from the $227.9 million reported for the same quarter in 2023.

ASUR’s total net income was $207.13 million for the most recent three-month period, up 42.7% from the $145.28 million reported for the second quarter in 2023.

Author Details
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez
Author Details
Business reporter with 30 years of experience writing for weekly and daily newspapers, as well as trade publications in Puerto Rico. My list of former employers includes Caribbean Business, The San Juan Star, and the Puerto Rico Daily Sun, among others. My areas of expertise include telecommunications, technology, retail, agriculture, tourism, banking and most other segments of Puerto Rico’s economy.
mkantrow@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Passenger traffic at Puerto Rico’s primary airport jumped 9.4% in April
NIMB Staff May 8, 2024
Total passenger traffic at LMM airport up 16% in March
NIMB Staff April 10, 2024
Passenger traffic at Luis Muñoz Marín Airport jumps 12.6% Y-O-Y in February
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez March 8, 2024
Passenger traffic up 11.8% at LMM airport in March, vs. same month in ’19
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez April 7, 2022

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Quote of the Week sponsor.

“We have approved 20 decrees, thanks to the new resources we have in the office. And in those 20 decrees, the total projected jobs is 2,887. But what is most relevant is the investment, which is $915 million.

 

Right now, I may have awarded 1,000 decrees in another incentives program, but it will never reach an investment that is close to $1 billion. The average investment in Ozones applications is about $50 million. OZones are real estate property developments for sale or rent, and we have developments of urbanizations, apartments, businesses.” 

 

– Carlos Fontán, director of the Business Incentives Office at Puerto Rico’s Department of Economic Development and Commerce, on the pace at which Opportunity Zone program applications are being evaluated.

Related Stories

Passenger traffic at Puerto Rico’s primary airport jumped 9.4% in April
Total passenger traffic at LMM airport up 16% in March
Passenger traffic at Luis Muñoz Marín Airport jumps 12.6% Y-O-Y in February
Passenger traffic up 11.8% at LMM airport in March, vs. same month in ’19
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.