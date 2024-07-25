Passenger traffic up 8.5% in Q2 at Luis Muñoz Marín Int’l Airport

Passengers queue at a security checkpoint in Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, which saw an 8.5% increase in passenger traffic in the second quarter of 2024.

Total passenger traffic at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) increased by 8.5%, driven by a growth of 7.8% in domestic traffic and 13.9% in international traffic year-over-year during the second quarter ended June 30, operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASUR) announced.

Passenger traffic during the three-month period was 3,469,364 people, compared to the 3,198,859 passengers reported for the same quarter in 2023.

The Mexican-based operator, which does business in Puerto Rico as Aerostar, also disclosed second quarter financial results, confirming it accrued total revenue of $64.8 million for the three-month period, an $8 million — or 14.1% — jump versus the $56.8 million on record for the same year-ago quarter.

Commercial revenue per passenger was about $8.07 during the second quarter of 2024, up 0.6% from the $8.02 reported for the second quarter in 2023.

EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stood at $269.1 million company-wide for the second quarter of 2024, up 18% from the $227.9 million reported for the same quarter in 2023.

ASUR’s total net income was $207.13 million for the most recent three-month period, up 42.7% from the $145.28 million reported for the second quarter in 2023.