Centro para P.R. fights poverty, inequality; advances women’s role in society

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS
Dennis Román, vice president of the Sila M. Calderón Foundation’s Centro para Puerto Rico discusses the nonprofit’s missions and programs to promote entrepreneurship and self-reliance among the island’s youth and low-income women.
Author Details
Business reporter with 25 years of experience writing for weekly and daily newspapers, as well as trade publications in Puerto Rico. My list of former employers includes Caribbean Business, The San Juan Star, and the Puerto Rico Daily Sun, among others. My areas of expertise include telecommunications, technology, retail, agriculture, tourism, banking and most other areas of the economy.
Comment here