Centro para Puerto Rico to host workshops on AI for entrepreneurs

Luis Gautier-Lloveras, president of Centro para Puerto Rico Sila M. Calderón

Participants will cover finance, marketing and business planning.

The Centro para Puerto Rico Sila M. Calderón (CPRSMC) has launched a workshop series titled “Entrepreneur with Artificial Intelligence” to assist individuals in starting or expanding their businesses by integrating AI tools to streamline and enhance their operations.

A report by McKinsey & Co. reveals that the adoption of AI by organizations reached 72% in 2024, showing significant growth. In Puerto Rico, data from consulting firm V2A indicates that 84% of businesses have incorporated AI into their operations, underscoring its importance for business advancement on the island.

Sponsored by The Trust of the Americas, Microsoft and Poeta DigiSpark, the workshop series includes five core topics delivered over seven virtual sessions via Zoom. The sessions will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Jan. 28, Jan. 30, and Feb. 4, 6, 11, 13 and 18.

The topics include the validation of business ideas, foundations of finance and accounting, digital and traditional marketing strategies, sales techniques and customer service, and the development of a business plan.

“These topics are key to the success of any business, whether newly established or existing. One of the highlights of these workshops is that each session will address how to integrate artificial intelligence. It has been proven that AI facilitates business operations, generates significant cost savings and speeds up task management,” said Luis Gautier-Lloveras, president of CPRSMC.

Virginia Roque, business consultant and facilitator of this workshop series, added: “This is a unique opportunity for those looking to start a business or are in the early stages of their ventures. As entrepreneurs, we must stay up to date with trends and, most importantly, integrate technology to be effective in managing our businesses. That’s what we aim to demonstrate with these workshops.”

Participation is open to the public. Interested individuals must complete the registration form available on CPRSMC’s social media platforms or call 787-765-4500, extension 2042.