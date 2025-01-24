$30M Casa Costera Apartments by Marriott marks 1st year in Isla Verde

The 107-room Casa Costera Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy in Isla Verde.

This week, the property officially inaugurated its culinary offering, the ZŪL RoofTop Restaurant.

Sitting beachfront in Isla Verde, tucked away among long-standing residences and condominiums, is Casa Costera Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy — the first property of its kind by the international chain — which recently marked its first year of catering to corporate travelers coming to Puerto Rico for extended stays.

The property is owned by Charlie Hamilton and Jacobo Ortíz-Blanes, who together compose Gardenia Hotel Partners LLC.

During an interview with News is my Business, they discussed details about their acquisition from Banco Popular for $21 million after the financial institution foreclosed on it in 2022. The building was formerly owned by deceased hotelier Keith St. Clair.

Developers Las Brisas Property Management (represented by Ortiz-Blanes) and Caprock Partners (represented by Hamilton) invested the difference to complete the property, which provides a unique accommodation experience that offers a luxurious blend of modern amenities with a “homely” atmosphere. Most recently, the partners paid $2 million for an adjacent property that will become additional parking.

From left: Charlie Hamilton and Jacobo Ortiz-Blanes, co-owners of Casa Costera Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy; and José “Peco” Suárez, president of BluHost.

The executives explained that they picked up what is now a nine-story, 107-room, extended-stay option as part of their desire to “fix things that are broken,” opening it for business on Dec. 26, 2023. It has generated 228 direct and indirect jobs to date.

“When I first started coming here, I saw there were no good options for longer stays where you were comfortable and could see the water,” said Hamilton, who has resided on the island for 11 years. “That’s when I realized there was a need for a place that’s comfortable to work in, with high-speed internet and a good kitchen.”

As they developed the hotel, the executives met with Marriott, which confirmed it had the new concept called Apartments by Marriott for which the Isla Verde property would be “the perfect fit,” Hamilton added.

“And it was in line with our vision, which was having a place where the corporate traveler could have an extended stay, where they and their family could come for two weeks or 10 days,” said Ortíz-Blanes, noting that while developing the concept, he and Hamilton landed on the corporate travel segment for its stability.

Of its 107 rooms, 36 are one- and two-bedroom suites, while the other 71 are studio apartments, all equipped with full kitchens. The property also features a laundry room for guests whose rooms do not include one. Other amenities include a rooftop infinity pool facing the Atlantic Ocean, gym, multipurpose room, a rooftop bar and the ZŪL RoofTop Restaurant.

During its first 12 months of operations, Casa Costera achieved occupancy levels in the mid-70% range, with nightly room rates averaging $250 to $280, said José “Peco” Suárez, president of BluHost, a Puerto Rico-based hospitality management company that runs the property.

Suárez, who is chairman of Discover Puerto Rico, the island’s destination marketing organization, confirmed that the property is marketed on all major online platforms and through direct sales.

“We stabilized during the first quarter, being one of the fastest lease-ups,” said Hamilton, while Ortiz-Blanes confirmed the property “hit its numbers” almost every month during the first year.

“There has not been a new hotel built next to the beach in San Juan in 35 years,” noted Hamilton of the property, which was completed in 2024 — about six years after St. Clair began the project that was initially to be named Verde.

ZŪL RoofTop Restaurant

This week, Casa Costera officially inaugurated ZŪL RoofTop Restaurant, a 1,015-square-foot venue featuring a menu that harmonizes the flavors of Mexican coastal cuisine with Puerto Rican ingredients.

“It is with great enthusiasm that we announce the opening of ZŪL RoofTop, a restaurant to enjoy stunning views and the best Mexican coastal cuisine,” said Minerva De Jesús, the property’s sales and marketing director.

“ZŪL completes and strengthens the offering of Casa Costera Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy for both its guests and the public,” she said.

The culinary experience is led by chef Julio Lamberty, who with more than a decade of experience in gastronomy has perfected his skills in creating innovative dishes.

“ZŪL RoofTop is a space where the flavors of Mexico intertwine with the fresh ingredients of our land. We have designed a refreshing menu, perfect for the coastal and tropical atmosphere of the restaurant, with alternatives for all tastes,” said Lamberty, who previously served as executive chef at Barullo Taberna Española at Distrito T-Mobile.

Octopus Escabeche is among the featured dishes on the menu at ZŪL RoofTop.

The Perfect Paloma cocktail features Patrón tequila, grapefruit juice and sparkling water.

Shrimp tacos are on the menu, along with tacos with other proteins.

The Spicy Compadre cocktail offers a bold mix of flavors.

Veracruz-style fish is among the main dishes at the restaurant.