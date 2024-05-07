Challenge to Innovate relaunches entrepreneurial initiative focused on clean energy

Héctor Jirau, executive director of parallel18

Students and professors are invited to develop projects through mentorship and funding opportunities.

Professors and college students in Puerto Rico with projects or technologies in their early stages in the clean energy sector have the opportunity to apply to the Challenge to Innovate: Project Switch educational initiative, an effort of the entrepreneurial center parallel18.

Parallel18 is part of the entrepreneurship pillar of the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust. The initiative is supported by an EPIC grant from the U.S. Department of Energy through its Office of Technology Transitions.

Those interested in participating in the initiative must submit their applications online by May 19. Selected participants will then have virtual access to industry-specific mentors from the parallel18 mentor network over a 12-week period.

The mentoring and training sessions are designed to help participants develop their projects or technologies toward future commercialization, the nonprofit stated.

“The Trust, along with parallel18 and the support of the U.S. Department of Energy and its Technology Transitions Office, brings this initiative to Puerto Rican professionals and students to assist their entrepreneurial projects through the EPIC program, which is designed to promote energy innovation systems, increase the productivity of local businesses, and improve the commercial success of new energy companies,” said Trust CEO Lucy Crespo.

“I’m certain that parallel18’s education and resources will boost these unique projects that can eventually turn into successful emerging companies,” she added.

Applicants must have relevant educational or professional experience in clean energy-related fields such as engineering, environmental sciences, business or entrepreneurship. They must demonstrate a strong commitment to their project and a passion for addressing challenges within the clean energy industry.

They must also commit to participating in the full 12-week hybrid program, which includes weekly sessions and completion of required deliverables.

“As part of parallel18’s initiative, Challenge to Innovate: Project Switch has the mission of preparing potential entrepreneurs with clean energy projects, services and technologies in early stages. We want to encourage them to develop and contribute to the country’s economy by turning them into marketable projects,” said Hector Jirau, executive director of parallel18.

“We have a firm commitment of promoting innovation in this emerging sector as part of the work we do daily. At the same time, we want to build on the research and innovative projects that arise from our universities. We will be providing participants with all the necessary support from the ideation to the prototype phase of their solutions,” he continued.

The selected projects should focus on developing products, services or technologies within the clean energy industry, such as renewable energy, energy efficiency and energy storage, and be at the idea or prototype stage.

Participants must identify a clear problem and proposed solution within the clean energy sector. They will have the opportunity to receive prizes at the end of the 12-week educational program, and the most innovative project will secure a direct pass to parallel18’s pre-acceleration program (pre18) selection committee.

Clean energy refers to energy sources with lower environmental impacts and fewer gas emissions compared to traditional fossil fuel-based energy sources such as coal, oil and natural gas. It includes various technologies and resources that are renewable, sustainable and environmentally friendly.