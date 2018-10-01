Honey Nut Cheerios pours $20K into adopting Loíza apiary

October 1, 2018 17

To mark “Honey Month,” Honey Nut Cheerios announced the renewed commitment of its “All Good Honey” program in Puerto Rico, investing $20,000 this year to adopt the first apiary at the “Cueva de las Abejas” in Loíza.

The initiative responds to a municipal economic development strategy in the northern town post-Hurricane María. Honey Nut Cheerios has similar initiatives in place in the U.S. mainland and Canada annually.

The cereal giant will continue to support educational efforts to strengthen the island’s bee population and encourage pollination. In Puerto Rico, the brand’s social responsibility campaign focused on the protection of bees began in 2017 under the name “Colmena Colectiva.”

However, shortly after the collaboration agreement with the town of Loíza was announced, Hurricanes Irma and María hit. The storms destroyed an estimated 80 percent of the island’s bee population because their hives were gone, as were vegetation and flowers, which are the main source of food for bees.

In its first stage, the apiary will have 20 boxes that will house honeycombs and honey bees and it is expected to continue expanding to a total of 50 boxes.

This year’s campaign will also feature a flower wall at the entrance of the “Cueva de las Abejas,” which seeks to attract visitors to take photos and learn about the importance of protecting this species, company executives said.