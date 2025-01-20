Children’s book explores design, construction through Rosita’s adventures

Author Rosa Santiago-Zimmerman (Screen capture of Amazon.com)

“Rosita’s Design Adventures” by Puerto Rican author Rosa Santiago-Zimmerman teaches values, industry terms and the joy of creativity.

A bilingual children’s book, “Las aventuras de diseños de Rosita” (“Rosita’s Design Adventures”), by Puerto Rican author Rosa Santiago-Zimmerman, invites young readers into the creative world of design and construction. Illustrated by Pablo Gallego, the book combines storytelling with lessons on values, industry concepts and cultural pride.

The story follows Rosita, a young Puerto Rican girl who shares her journey of embracing a new culture, learning English, and discovering her passion for making spaces beautiful after moving to Florida.

In an interview with News is my Business, Santiago-Zimmerman said, “Obviously Rosita is a character that is based on me and my life in the industry of design and construction over the past 27 years.”

“Rosita is this very Puerto Rican, energetic type of personality little girl who is going around and doing projects and throughout the book, she teaches readers values, time management, work ethic and about dreaming big, working hard, making a difference and accomplishing anything they want to accomplish,” Santiago-Zimmerman said.

The book also introduces readers to the design and construction industry lingo through a bilingual glossary.

“The back of the book is a glossary that is going to educate kids to understand the definitions of architecture and suppliers and vendors and terms that are industry driven,” the author explained. “We are trying to make sure that they learn to see whether this is something they want to pursue in the future,” Santiago-Zimmerman added.

Rosita presents herself as both an interior designer and a contractor, explaining her dual role in creating functional and beautiful spaces that reflect her clients’ personalities. She educates readers about design concepts, materials and the teamwork involved in construction projects.

Transforming Pam’s Blue House

The central story focuses on Rosita’s latest project: transforming her client Pam’s home, nicknamed The Blue House, into a vibrant, welcoming space. Inspired by Pam’s love for the ocean, Rosita chooses a blue-dominated color palette and renovates the house room by room, including a parlor, dining room, dog bathroom, gym and smoothie bar.

Through this project, Rosita demonstrates the importance of collaboration, organization and listening to family members’ needs and preferences. The story emphasizes cultural pride, perseverance and dreaming big, inspiring young readers to view design and construction as creative and rewarding careers.

The book concludes with Rosita completing Pam’s dream home, “bringing light, joy and a personal touch to every corner.”

* Editor’s Note: News is my Business earns a small commission if you click the link in this post and make a purchase, at no additional cost to you.