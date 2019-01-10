New York Times chooses P.R. as ‘Best Destination to Travel’ in ’19

January 10, 2019 118

The New York Times highlighted Puerto Rico as the number one tourist destination to travel in 2019 on their annual list of 52 places to visit, Discover Puerto Rico, the island’s Destination Marketing Organization confirmed.

“The recognition of Puerto Rico as the top travel destination by The New York Times is a very valuable acknowledgment in our most important visitor market. This endorsement, by one of the world’s most read newspapers, reaches a huge audience and sends a clear message that now is the time to visit and experience Puerto Rico,” said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico.

“Combined with our paid advertising, ‘Hamilton’ publicity, and the promotional partnership with the New York DMO, it will generate positive attention toward Puerto Rico and boost our visitation from the Big Apple and the United States,” added Dean.

The New York Times published the annual list of 52 places to visit on Wednesday and highlighted the importance of visiting the island a year and a half after Hurricane María.

Additionally, the publication highlighted the tourist diversity that Puerto Rico offers, as well as its ecotourism, agritourism, and the volunteer tourism that takes place on the island.

It also reviews Discover Puerto Rico’s role with the marketing of the island as an international tourist destination, the importance of tourism to help the economic recovery of the island after the hurricane, and how 77 thousand people depend on tourism for a living.

The list of 52 places to visit in 2019 published by The New York Times is led by Puerto Rico, followed by Hampi, India; Santa Barbara, California; Panama; and Munich, Germany.