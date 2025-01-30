Discover Puerto Rico marks ‘record-breaking’ ’24; looks to 2025 growth

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

More than 1.4 million cruise passengers visited the San Juan Cruise Port in 2024, a 10% increase from 2023.

The destination marketing organization says new direct flights, hotels and a culinary festival will raise the island’s appeal.

Discover Puerto Rico, the island’s official destination marketing organization (DMO), announced a record-breaking year for the local tourism industry in 2024, driven by strategic collaborations and innovative marketing efforts.

The island set new benchmarks in air travel, lodging, employment and cruise tourism, marking its fourth consecutive year of record growth.

The key tourism indicators were:

Air travel: Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport recorded more than 6.6 million passenger arrivals, an increase of 518,000 passengers, or 8%, from 2023.

Lodging demand: Nearly 7.3 million room nights were booked, according to STR and AirDNA data, a 7% year-over-year increase 2023.

Job creation: The leisure and hospitality sector reached a record 101,700 jobs by November 2024, up 5% from the previous year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“Puerto Rico’s tourism industry has reached new heights in 2024, solidifying our position as a leading global destination,” said Leah Chandler, CMO of Discover Puerto Rico. “This milestone year reflects not just the appeal of the island’s vibrant culture and natural beauty, but also the tireless dedication of our team and partners who have embraced innovative strategies to elevate Puerto Rico’s profile.”

“As we set our sights on 2025, we’re focused on sustaining this momentum and continuing to inspire travelers around the globe to visit our island,” she added.

Strategic partnerships and expanded presence

Discover Puerto Rico’s success in 2024 was “elevated by strategic collaborations with leading brands and media outlets, positioning the organization as a pioneer in destination marketing,” the DMO stated.

The efforts included:

Live Boricua campaign evolution: In March, Discover Puerto Rico launched an evolved “Live Boricua” campaign, “deepening its focus on the unique Puerto Rican way of life.” The campaign, created in collaboration with Puerto Rican director Luis Gerard and photographer Stephanie Segarra, featured an all-Puerto Rican cast and crew. It highlighted experiences such as exploring El Yunque, dining with chef Mario Pagán in Condado, enjoying Luquillo Beach, and dancing at La Factoría in Old San Juan.

According to annual surveys by Strategic Marketing Research & Insights, Puerto Rico’s perception as a travel destination improved between 2018 and 2024. Positive perception rose from 38% to 48%, familiarity increased from 34% to 45%, and the likelihood of visiting climbed from 15% to 25%. Such growth is uncommon in the travel industry, underscoring the island’s rising appeal among travelers, the DMO said.

Technological advancements: Through collaborations with leading tech brands, Discover Puerto Rico launched artificial intelligence-driven solutions to improve targeted marketing and streamline the trip-planning process.

With Anoki, the destination connected with modern streaming audiences, using AI to analyze on-screen content and target ads accordingly.

With Clicktripz, the organization introduced Chat to Inspire Meaningful Engagement (CHIME), an interactive chatbot that helps travelers learn about the destination.

Additionally, Discover Puerto Rico utilized Times Square’s new 3D billboard capability, becoming one of the first destinations to advertise in this format and visually transporting audiences to the island’s landscapes.

Impactful media partnerships: Discover Puerto Rico strengthened its presence through collaborations with leading media outlets and platforms, amplifying the island’s cultural influence.

The DMO partnered with TIME Magazine at the TIME100 NEXT Gala, an event honoring emerging leaders shaping the future. At Forbes’ New Icons event, Puerto Rico’s energy resonated through a surprise live performance by Puerto Rican musicians. A collaboration with Atlas Obscura produced a four-part audio series exploring the island’s cultural roots and global impact.

Captivating cruisers: Discover Puerto Rico launched its first campaign specifically designed for the cruise industry. Using a data-driven strategy, the campaign positioned Puerto Rico as a premier cruise destination through dynamic video content and targeted digital marketing efforts, contributing to the tourism sector’s strong performance in 2024.

Beyond tourism: To celebrate the 70th anniversary of the piña colada, Discover Puerto Rico partnered with Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to create a custom flavor. Free scoops were distributed at three locations in New York City on Piña Colada Day, while pints sold out in two weeks, exceeding expectations. The collaboration reinforced Puerto Rico’s culinary influence and expanded its presence beyond traditional tourism marketing.

“Puerto Rico’s tourism growth is a testament to the transformative power of bold marketing and strategic partnerships,” Chandler said. “By authentically amplifying the Island’s vibrant culture and embracing the latest technologies, we’ve ignited a new wave of travelers while setting a groundbreaking standard for how destinations connect with audiences on a deeper, more meaningful level.”

Discover Puerto Rico’s road map for 2025 includes expanding direct flight options from cities across the U.S., with a new route from San Antonio launching in March. The island will also see a variety of hotel openings, including those catering to the luxury market. The inaugural Puerto Rico Wine and Food Festival will also debut, showcasing the island’s world-class culinary talent.