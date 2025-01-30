San Juan launches RFP process for $341.7M microgrid projects

Microgrids are small, localized energy systems, usually powered by renewable sources such as solar and wind power, that can operate independently of the main energy grid. (Credit: Luisfilipemoreira | Dreamstime.com)

The initiative will support medical and municipal facilities to ensure uninterrupted power during emergencies.

San Juan Mayor Miguel Romero-Lugo has announced the launch of the request for proposals (RFP) process for developing energy microgrids, with a focus on the Microgrid Medical Center (MMC) project.

The initiative represents a combined investment of approximately $341.7 million, including $91.7 million for four municipal microgrids and $250 million for the Río Piedras Medical Center project.

The microgrid projects will be implemented at key locations: the Río Piedras Diagnostics and Treatment Center (CDT), the Río Piedras Market Square, the Hoare Street CDT, Rebekah Colberg Park, and the Río Piedras Medical Center.

“The development of microgrids not only represents a significant step toward San Juan’s energy self-sufficiency, but also reinforces our commitment to resilience before natural disasters,” Romero-Lugo said. “We are determined to turn San Juan into a sustainability and energy efficiency model for the entire island.”

The MMC project is designed to ensure the operational continuity of critical health care facilities during emergencies. By securing uninterrupted access to essential medical services, the initiative will improve safety and well-being, particularly for vulnerable communities.

“With these projects, we reaffirm our vision for a San Juan that is prepared for the challenges of the future,” Romero-Lugo added. “We want every resident and every community to feel that their well-being and safety are at the center of our priorities. Reliable and sustainable energy is not a luxury — it is a necessity that we will continue to guarantee.”

Funding for the projects comes from the Community Development Block Grant – Energy Resilience 2 (CDBG-ER-2), a grant provided by the Puerto Rico Housing Department under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) program.

The Río Piedras Medical Center microgrid will benefit the entire hospital complex, including the Trauma Center and Emergency Room; the University of Puerto Rico Medical Sciences Campus; and the Cardiovascular, Industrial, Oncology, University, Pediatric, Psychiatric, and San Juan Municipal hospitals. It will also support the Comprehensive Cancer Center, various Health Department facilities and the Forensic Sciences Institute.

Beyond serving these medical institutions, the system will have the capacity to supply power to up to 15,000 additional residences in emergency situations.

Interested companies can obtain project specifications at the San Juan Office of Management and Budget, located in the Municipal Tower. The deadline for submitting proposals is Feb. 28 at 3 p.m.