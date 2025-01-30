Puerto Rico Labor Dept. launches tool to report unemployment fraud

The Puerto Rico Department of Labor and Human Resources in San Juan

Potential cases can be reported confidentially to promote accountability and protect public funds.

Under the slogan “Don’t make way for unemployment fraud: Report it,” the secretary-designate of Puerto Rico’s Department of Labor and Human Resources (DTRH), attorney Nydza Irizarry, announced the availability of a new electronic tool to report potential cases of unemployment insurance fraud.

“At the [Labor] Department, we are committed to protecting the integrity of our programs and ensuring that funds to assist displaced workers reach those who really need them,” Irizarry said.

She said the initiative supports Gov. Jenniffer González-Colón’s public policy promoting transparency and accountability in government processes. Reports submitted through the email will remain confidential and, if deemed criminal, will be referred to the appropriate authorities.

“We urge anyone who knows of or suspects fraud to report it immediately. Fraud can lead to sanctions such as restitution of funds, fines and even jail” time, Irizarry said.

To file a report, details such as the name and address of the individual or company should be provided, and, if reporting a person, their Social Security number and last employer and any other details that may be helpful in the investigation.

Whistleblowers should also specify whether the complaint involves a person working while receiving unemployment benefits, someone collecting the benefit despite being unable or unavailable to work due to illness, injury or vacation, or an individual using another person’s information or identity to claim compensation.

The confidential email tool also accepts reports of financial exploitation and observations regarding services offered at Labor Department offices.