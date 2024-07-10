Citi celebrates Global Community Day in Puerto Rico

On June 22, the group delivered basic necessities and food, helped improve the APJ’s facilities and concluded the day with an exhibition game by the Wheelchair Basketball Federation (FEBASIRU).

Citi Puerto Rico recently celebrated the 19th annual edition of its Global Community Day in collaboration with Enactus Puerto Rico and NUC University, Bayamón campus. The event focused on improving the facilities of the Asociación Pro-Juventud en Cataño center (APJ), which serves more than 100 seniors in the community.

The seniors received a financial education workshop and training on how to prepare emergency backpacks. On June 22, the group delivered basic necessities and food, helped improve the APJ’s facilities and concluded the day with an exhibition game by the Wheelchair Basketball Federation.

“For nearly 20 years, Citi Global Community Day has been a key for Citi and continues to be a great reflection of what we can accomplish when we come together to make an impact in our communities,” said César Vértiz, country officer of Citi Puerto Rico. “I’m immensely proud to contribute this year to the well-being and education of more than 100 older adults who receive services from Asociación Pro-Juventud en Cataño.”

Global Community Day has become an emblematic event for Citi, showcasing its commitment to the sustainable development and well-being of the communities it serves.

“For Citi, volunteering is a key way to fulfill its shared global mission of enabling economic growth and progress at the local level. This annual event exemplifies the power of collaboration and community spirit,” the financial institution stated.

“The events, connections and volunteer stories that form part of Global Community Day each year are a celebration of the positive impact we have when we harness our time, skills and talent,” the company added.