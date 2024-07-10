Humana Puerto Rico Medicare Advantage HMO gets 5-star rating

With this addition, Humana now has five contracts in the nation with a five-star rating for 2024.

Health insurer Humana Inc. announced that, for the first time, Humana Health Plans of Puerto Rico Inc., has achieved the highest quality rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for its Medicare Advantage HMO plan, which covers approximately 37,000 members in Puerto Rico.

The plan’s previous 4.5-star designation was upgraded to five stars following CMS’ recent recalculation of its 2024 Medicare Advantage plan ratings, the insurer stated.

With this addition, Humana now has five contracts in the nation with a five-star rating for 2024, reflecting its commitment to high-quality care, patient-centered clinical outcomes and reliable customer service.

“It is a tremendous honor for Humana Health Plans of Puerto Rico Inc. to receive a five-star rating as we are consistently focused on the health of our members, as well as the Puerto Rican communities we serve,” said Luis A. Torres-Olivera, president of Humana Medicare Puerto Rico.

“Providing quality care means prioritizing and addressing the individual and changing needs of our members, and we are grateful for all of our dedicated employees and partnerships with local physicians and clinicians who share a common goal of helping to improve the health and well-being of our members,” he added.

The Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan Annual Election Period (AEP) begins Oct. 15 and continues through Dec. 7. During this enrollment period, people eligible for Medicare can choose Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans for the upcoming year, with coverage that takes effect Jan. 1.