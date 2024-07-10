Banesco USA employees volunteer at Hogares Rafaela Ybarra

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Banesco USA employees paint the fence at the Hogares Rafaela Ybarra facilities.

As part of its community reinvestment program, which promotes housing, financial education and economic development throughout Puerto Rico, a group of Banesco USA employees participated in a volunteer activity on June 29 to repair the facilities of Hogares Rafaela Ybarra.

Banesco USA donated funds to install new doors, fix window screens and purchase paint for the fence. Additionally, employees painted the fence and the buildings that house the young residents.

Maritza Abadía, president of Banesco USA in Puerto Rico, expressed her gratitude to Hogares Rafaela Ybarra for “the extraordinary community work they do and for the opportunity to collaborate with the organization.”

“In addition to the donation, the volunteer work of Banesco’s employees will include a mentoring session for the residents with a workshop on entrepreneurship, financial planning and savings,” she said.

Hogares Rafaela Ybarra, located in the Community of San José, is a nonprofit organization founded by the Sisters of the Guardian Angels.

The organization provides shelter, care and protection to girls and young women who lack housing and adequate opportunities for healthy development and growth due to various circumstances in their social environment.