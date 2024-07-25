Claro tv+ to broadcast Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Claro Puerto Rico President Enrique Ortiz de Montellano

Programming is available in English and Spanish on multiple channels from July 26 to Aug. 11.

Claro announced it will broadcast the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris from July 26 to Aug. 11 live through Telemundo and NBC programming on its Claro tv+ service.

Claro tv+ is an entertainment platform in Puerto Rico that works with Android TV technology and combines linear television and on-demand content via streaming.

“For us it’s an honor that our platform allows Puerto Ricans to enjoy the games and the excitement that comes from seeing our own compete alongside the best athletes in the world,” said Claro Puerto Rico CEO Enrique Ortiz de Montellano.

The broadcast will begin with the opening ceremony on July 26. Claro tv+ customers can get Olympic Games programming on their Claro mobile phone by downloading the ClaroTV+ application. Programming will be available in English and Spanish, and the channels are subject to the entertainment plan to which the customer is subscribed, the carrier stated.

In Spanish, the programming will be available on Telemundo Canal 2 and Punto 2 Canal 9 in all Claro tv+ entertainment plans. NBC Universo (channel 325) will be available for customers signed up for the Esencial Todo Español, Signature and Complemento Todo Español plans.

To watch the broadcast in English, NBC (channel 19) will be available to all customers with Claro tv+ entertainment plans. USA Network (channel 140), CNBC (channel 725), E! (channel 200), and Golf Channel (channel 635) can be accessed through Basic, Basic+ and Signature entertainment plans.

“In addition to giving Puerto Ricans the opportunity to watch the Paris Olympic Games, Claro tv+ offers the opportunity to watch their favorite programming live or whenever they prefer, access local, national and international channels, sports, and on-demand content from their television, smartphones and tablets wherever they are in Puerto Rico for up to seven days, 24 hours interactively, without the need to record them,” said Ortiz de Montellano.

“With Claro tv+, it’s the customer who decides the way, the time and the place in which they prefer to enjoy their favorite television content,” he emphasized.