Collaboration signed to spur scientific advances in Puerto Rico

The CytoImmune Therapeutics building in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico

Molecular Sciences Research Center Inc. (MSRC) and CytoImmune Therapeutics Puerto Rico LLC (CytoImmune), in collaboration with the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC, in Spanish), has announced a strategic partnership aimed at fostering scientific progress and promoting the growth of the biotechnology industry In Puerto Rico.

The signing of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) brings together the expertise of MSRC, a nonprofit organization established by the University of Puerto Rico and CytoImmune, a biotechnology company specializing in innovative technologies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer.

The MOU pursues locking in Puerto Rico’s competitiveness in the global pharmaceutical and science ecosystems while attracting and retaining talent from this specialized sector.

“MSRC is delighted to embark on this collaboration with CytoImmune Therapeutics. By combining our experience and resources, we can make significant advances in scientific research and contribute to the development of a strong biotech industry in Puerto Rico,” said Eduardo Nicolau, executive director of the MSRC.

“We believe it will not only benefit our organizations but will also have a positive impact on the scientific community and patients around the world,” he said, adding that “it’s a unique opportunity to train undergraduate and graduate students in the latest trends related to research and development of biological compounds.”

As part of this collaboration, CytoImmune will gain access to the advanced technologies available at the MSRC, furthering its mission to develop and deliver innovative cell therapies to improve the lives of patients with autoimmune diseases and cancer, said José Vidal, executive director of CytoImmune Therapeutics.

“By leveraging the advanced technology and research capabilities of the MSRC, our goal is to accelerate the development of innovative therapies that address the unmet needs of patients with autoimmune diseases and cancer,” he said.

“This collaboration aligns with our mission to improve the lives of patients and promote the growth of the biotechnology industry in Puerto Rico,” said Vidal.