P.R. Society of CPAs launches tax season orientation campaign

March 6, 2020 174

The Puerto Rico College of CPAs announced its tax season orientation campaign for 2020 to inform the community on relevant issues about filing of income tax returns for 2019.

“A society with knowledge about their rights and duties as taxpayers is an essential part of an informed and responsible community,” said CPA David E. González-Montalvo, president of the professional association.

“Around this time, when fiscal and tax exercises are very active, it’s important that the College contribute its knowledge and help taxpayers in their decision-making,” he said.

The campaign includes the publication of the Taxpayer Manual, which contains the most common questions and answers related to the tax return, the Individual Retirement Account Manual, and the Tax Calendar.

The professional organization will publish articles in print and online media, will produce digital media capsules, and will conduct television and radio interviews.

The College will offer orientation sessions through Facebook Live at 7 p.m on March 17, 24 and 31, and on April 7. This year, the group will offer tax capsules in its weekly “Martes de Números” podcast.