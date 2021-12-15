Puerto Rico College of CPA forum focuses on cybersecurity

PRITS Interim CIO Enrique Völckers-Nin spoke during the forum.

To raise awareness and put a spotlight on the impact that cyber-crimes have on the daily operations of a company, the Puerto Rico College of Certified Public Accountants (CPAs) recently hosted the 10th edition of its cyberforum focusing on having a cyber security culture.

“Facing the new year 2022, we must strengthen cybersecurity knowledge and strategies in the face of the new challenges posed by technology,” said Oscar E. Cullen-Ramos, president of the trade group, during the event entitled “Does your entity have a Cyber Security culture?”

Cinthia Granados0Motley, partner and cybersecurity practice leader at Dykema, and Wanda Betancourt, public relations professional, crisis consultant and president of the Albecorp firm weighed in on the aftermath of a data breach in senior executive ranks from their professional perspectives.

Nicholas Fulmer and Jared Larkin, director and senior manager of third-party risk management, respectively, of the PwC team in New York, explained how to manage the risk that suppliers present to companies and what processes should be followed to mitigate or prevent it.

The Puerto Rico Innovation and Technology Services (PRITS) also developed an educational campaign, “Stop. Think. Connect,” aimed at citizens to guide them on what they should do when they are connected to the internet and what happens to their data once they are connected.

“In February, PRITS hired the first cybersecurity officer, given that the government has never had a cybersecurity division, and we’re creating that division to have a first cybersecurity officer who oversees helping to establish all those cyber security policies,” said PRITS Interim CIO Enrique Völckers-Nin.

“We have entered into collaborative agreements with federal entities such as the FBI, Homeland Security and CISA, because with the tools that they provide us we can provide more security to the citizens and the government of Puerto Rico,” said Völckers-Nin.