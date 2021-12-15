SBA Puerto Rico graduates 29 co.’s from emerging leaders program

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

SBA Puerto Rico District Director Josué E. Rivera and Economic Development Specialist Jorge Betancourt (top row, 1st, 2nd from left) welcome the most recent cohort of the SBA Puerto Rico Emerging Leaders program to their virtual graduation.

The U.S. Small Business Administration Puerto Rico & US Virgin Islands District graduated 29 companies from its Emerging Leaders program for Puerto Rico entrepreneurs, completing the fifth cycle of the mini-MBA training series.

Virtual cohorts were offered to entrepreneurs across the island, with virtual cohorts based in San Juan and, for the second time, Ponce.

“Small business owners must overcome adversity every day, even in the most challenging of time. This is what distinguishes small business owners’ resilience and what differentiates our graduates today who completed this program during the COVID pandemic,” said SBA Puerto Rico & USVI District Director Josué E. Rivera.

“Our 2021 Emerging Leaders have shown both fortitude and commitment, deep evidence that they wish to move Puerto Rico’s economy forward through their dedication to the firms. Their desire to succeed, grow and contribute to their communities and our overall economic development are signs of a promising future,” Rivera said.

SBA’s Emerging Leaders program delivers entrepreneurship education and training focused on small, poised-for-growth companies that are potential job creators.

Since its inception in Puerto Rico in 2015, the program has trained 140 (now 169) small business owners, creating, or retaining more than 1,300 jobs, and securing more than $25 million in government contracts.

According to program follow-up surveys, 74% of participating small firms report having increased or maintained revenue post-program, the SBA confirmed.

Over the past seven months, Emerging Leaders program participants worked with course facilitator Jaime Yordán-Frau, mentors, guest experts and their peers, to successfully graduate with a three-year strategic growth action plan for their businesses.

The companies participating in this cohort represent a variety of industries such as construction, accounting, information technology, software design, education, tour, agriculture, restaurants, dental labs, and others.

“SBA Emerging Leaders has a proven track record of helping small businesses in Puerto Rico and beyond. By working on their business instead of in their business, program graduates have increased their revenue, created jobs and helped drive local economic growth right in their hometowns,” said SBA Atlantic Regional Administrator Marlene Cintrón, who oversees the federal agency’s operations throughout Puerto Rico, New York, New Jersey and the USVI.

“For every $200 the SBA invests in the Emerging Leaders program, a new job is created; it’s an unbelievable return on investment for small business owners of all stripes ready to grow and actively contribute to our economies and community,” Cintrón added.

The following companies graduated from the most recent Emerging Leaders cohort:

JV Rental Clean and Services

On Point Strategy LLC

Gatec Inc.

Excellence Eating Experience Corp.

Vaca Brava

Professional Pharma Solutions LLC

Apiarios Caraballo Corp.

Servicios Médicos Valle de Lajas

Seguros Santiago Ramos, Inc.

Maxbilling, Productos Tú Maiii

Woody’s Packaging Resources LLC

MAB Insulation Service Contractor, LLC

Coastal & Marine Group, Inc.

Step by Step Early Childhood Program

E.C.P Corp

Today’s Kids Bilingual Academy

CAM-KOK Contractor Group, Inc.

Integrated Services for Productivity & Validation, Inc.

PDF Corp.

Technology Partners, Inc.

Kayaking Puerto Rico Adventures, Inc.

LaSalle Group LLC.

Kreston PR, LLC.

Signs & Media

PrivacyWall

ProdentDigilab

Mitchell Interior Contractors Inc.

TEECHEALO, CDI Emmanuel Inc.