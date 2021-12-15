Type to search

Punta Borinquen Resort reopens in Aguadilla after $8.6M investment

December 15, 2021
The hotel has 92 rooms, a restaurant, a swimming pool, parking for 450 vehicles and a 22,000 square-foot convention center.

The Punta Borinquen Resort has reopened in Aguadilla after substantial renovation of the facilities, through an investment of $8.6 million, hotel officials confirmed.

The inn is located on the grounds of the former Ramey Base just minutes from the Rafael Hernández International Airport and its operation generates nearly 200 direct jobs in the western region.

“Our company has almost 30 years of history from the moment our family decided to bet on the potential of tourism,” said the Owner of Punta Borinquen Resort, Jesús Ruiz.

“The town of Aguadilla and the Porta del Sol region have a lot to offer and, even though we have been operating for a few months now, we’re proud to be able to carry out this official inauguration activity,” said Ruiz.

The hotel facilities comply with all the health and safety protocols recommended by the authorities and include 92 rooms, a restaurant, a swimming pool, parking for 450 vehicles and a 22,000 square-foot convention center, ideal for corporate or social activities.

Nearby attractions include the well-known Punta Borinquen, Crash Boat, Survival and Jobos beaches; the Punta Borinquen golf course; and the Ocean Casino, among others.

