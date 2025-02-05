Colmena66 opens call for ‘Acércate al Grant’ program

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Lucy Crespo, CEO of the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust

The initiative provides training and resources to help entrepreneurs in Puerto Rico access federal innovation grants.

Colmena66 has opened the “Acércate al Grant” call for proposals, which is aimed at helping researchers and entrepreneurs secure federal funding through the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs, known as America’s Seed Fund.

“These funds help bring innovative technologies from the lab to the market,” the organization stated.

The Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust, which runs Colmena66, is also inviting the innovation ecosystem to participate in the America’s Seed Fund Road Tour, a nationwide initiative connecting entrepreneurs with nondilutive technology funding opportunities.

The “Acércate al Grant” program is supported by a grant from the Federal and State Technology Partnership Program (FAST) of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). It aims to increase small business participation in SBIR/STTR programs, particularly in historically underserved communities, by offering training, mentorship and technical assistance to submit competitive proposals to 11 participating federal agencies.

“Puerto Rico is home to world-class innovative talent, and our commitment is to provide the necessary tools to help them access funding that drives their projects,” said Lucy Crespo, CEO of the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust.

“Through initiatives like ‘Acércate al Grant’ and events such as America’s Seed Fund Week – Virtual Road Tour, we strengthen the innovation ecosystem and support entrepreneurs and researchers in turning their ideas into impactful market solutions,” she added.

Participants will receive guidance from specialists in SBIR/STTR proposal writing, as well as additional resources such as idea validation through the I-Corps PR program by Grupo Guayacán and assistance with legal and administrative requirements.

“We’re very pleased that the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust has been selected this year for the SBA’s FAST program,” said Ricardo Martínez, deputy director for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands of the SBA.

“This grant will enable innovative small businesses to start or expand the commercialization of their products or services with participating federal agencies, with the potential to enter new markets,” he said.

“The technical assistance provided through this initiative will expand the necessary capabilities of these emerging entrepreneurs to increase the number of patents granted in Puerto Rico and access other federal grants such as SBIR/STTR.”

“We want our small businesses to access greater research and development funding and increase the number of financial awards, particularly in Phases 1 and 2 of the SBIR/STTR programs. We believe in the trust’s capabilities to achieve the goals set for this program and impact our economy by supporting these businesses,” Martínez added.

In 2024, “Acércate al Grant” supported 516 researchers and entrepreneurs through educational workshops and selected 15 innovative projects from 82 applications.

The call for proposals will remain open until Feb. 24.

America’s Seed Fund Week: Feb. 11-13

As part of efforts to expand access to federal funds, Colmena66 will also participate in the America’s Seed Fund Week – Virtual Road Tour, a free event organized by the SBA from Feb. 11-13.

This event connects entrepreneurs and researchers developing advanced technologies with key resources and funding opportunities.

America’s Seed Fund, which includes the SBIR and STTR programs, allocates more than $4 billion annually to support startups and small businesses in transitioning research into commercial development. During the event, participants will have access to: