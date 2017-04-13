P.R. exec. in New York Fed community advisory group

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York launched Wednesday the Community Advisory Group (CAG), composed of leaders of nonprofit and community organizations from throughout the Federal Reserve’s Second District.

The 12-member group includes Eduardo Carrera, president of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico, who along with his peers will provide the New York Fed a real-time view of the issues faced by a diverse set of communities across the Second District. The CAG’s first meeting will take place April 19.

“The New York Fed’s region is home to incredibly diverse populations. The Community Advisory Group will offer critical, firsthand insight about the economic opportunities and challenges they are experiencing. This will fill knowledge gaps about how various groups are faring, which can inform our programs and research,” said Anand Marri, vice president for Outreach & Education at the New York Fed.

CAG members are selected based on their experience and expertise, and their ability to represent specific communities — such as youth, seniors, veterans, immigrants and rural populations. The initial set of CAG members includes leaders in the areas of community development, community investment, financial inclusion and workforce development.

The CAG members are: Kate Fish, Executive Director, ANCA; J. Michael Armstrong, Chief Executive Officer, Community Hope; Claas Ehlers, President, Family Promise; Jessamyn Waldman-Rodriguez, Founder and CEO, Hot Bread Kitchen; Michael Martin, Executive Director, Native American Community Services; Deyanira Del Rio, Co-Director, New Economy Project; Stuart J. Mitchell, President and CEO, PathStone; Diosdado Gica, Chief Program Officer, SAGE; William Goodloe, President and CEO, Sponsors for Educational Opportunity; Mae Watson Grote, Founder and CEO, The Financial Clinic; and Joseph Carbone, President and CEO, The WorkPlace.