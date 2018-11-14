CPAs to host construction industry forum focusing on challenges, opportunities

November 14, 2018 101

The Puerto Rico College of CPAs will host the XI Construction Industry Forum Nov. 14, at Vivo Beach Club in Isla Verde, with the presence of the local Secretary of Housing and the Director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency for municipalities.

“The island’s after the 2017 hurricanes has remained steady. We’re optimistic about how the construction industry has taken a leading role in this recovery, which also involves the restructuring of much of the island,” said Cecilia C. Colón-Oulsán, president of the professional group.

“Therefore, to examine the needs, challenges and opportunities at this stage we’re experiencing, the College of CPAs has invited representatives from different sectors to present their plans,” she said.

Local Housing Secretary Fernando A. Gil-Enseñat, will offer a status update and projections for the agency. Similarly, Alejandro R. De La Campa, director of FEMA’s Caribbean Division and Puerto Rico Municipalities, will share the agency’s achievements and challenges. A large group of representatives from a cross-section of Puerto Rico’s economy will also be present.

The impact of federal funds in rebuilding the island, the roles and opportunities for contractors in the reconstruction process and recent developments related taxes placed on the construction industry, among other, will be discussed.

The forum will run from 1:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. For reservations and more information, call 787-622-0900 or visit www.colegiocpa.com.