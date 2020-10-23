Construction starts on $2.5M Douglas Highway Hotel in Cabo Rojo

October 23, 2020 326

Local entrepreneurs Douglas Ojeda and Glorymar Ortiz broke ground on what will be the $2.5 million Douglas Highway Hotel in Cabo Rojo, a 38-room property that will generate 70 direct and indirect jobs.

On hand for the start of construction was Puerto Rico Tourism Co. Executive Director Carla Campos, who said “it’s encouraging and a key indicator of recovery that, in these complex times for the global tourism industry, projects such as the Douglas Highway Hotel continue to emerge.”

“This is proof of the strength and resilience that distinguishes our Puerto Rican tourism industry,” she said.

The new hotel will be located in what was the former Highway Inn hotel in the town of Cabo Rojo. Sixteen rooms will be rebuilt during the first phase of the project, as well as a restaurant and activity room, with an estimated investment of $1.2 million, the owners said.

The second phase entails building 22 additional rooms, recreational areas and swimming pool.

“We’re a family with vision, who bet everything to continue fighting for our beautiful Puerto Rico,” said Ojeda and Ortiz.

“Even in the face of the different events that have taken place since 2017 with Hurricane María to the present 2020 with storms, earthquakes and pandemics, we have always stood firm and worked with great tenacity,” they said.

“We predict that we’ll have a great resurgence in the tourism industry, and we’ll contribute to rebuilding our Island of Enchantment, the entrepreneurs said.

The opening of the Douglas Highway hotel is scheduled for November in its first phase.

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.