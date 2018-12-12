Pharma Consulting marks 15th anniversary, expands into cannabis industry

December 12, 2018 248

Pharma Consulting Corp., a company dedicated to offering process and equipment validation services for pharmaceutical companies, is marking its15th anniversary in the market while expanding its services to the cannabis industry.

Directed by Charil and Eric Pabón, the company began operations in 2004. In recent years, the company has been exporting its services to the Dominican Republic, Mexico, the Bahamas, Bermuda, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Brazil and Costa Rica.

Currently, the company is addressing the field of equipment and process validation consultancy in medicinal cannabis laboratories and harvests. Pharma Consulting will design laboratories and scientific consultancies for audits, company officials announced.

“We have the experience both in Puerto Rico and in Latin America to enter this particular niche of the cannabis industry that is making rapid progress in the island,” said Pabón.

“In the validation area we started as consultants in pharmaceuticals, hospitals and universities in Puerto Rico and then expanded the services to Latin America,” said Charil Pabón. “One of the most specialized areas in the company is sterilization in laboratory equipment in sensitive areas of doctoral research.”

The processes are done by microbiologists, saving scientists money by enabling less contaminated and more accurate investigations in their data, the executive said.

The company generates 10 direct, 30 indirect jobs and offers its services in the areas of engineering, manufacturing, services, processes and laboratories. Although the company is in its 15th year of operations, the scientific and technical professionals working there have an average of 50 years of experience in various branches of that industry.

“Our operations manager, Julio Ayala, has been with us for 15 years and has 50 years of experience designing laboratories. His experience and work have been an essential part of our growth and expansion,” said Charil Pabón.