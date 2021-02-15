Consultiva Wealth Management to offer virtual conference on capital markets

Myrna Rivera, CEO of Consultiva International

The situation caused by COVID-19 has had a great impact on the economy, society and the behavior of capital markets, among other areas. It has shed light on trends that were already developing and that it is important to look closely to learn more about the world economic scene.

The arrival of vaccines, a second fiscal package, a new government administration in the US, point to a new economic order and a frank recovery from the current recession. Given this, investment advisory firm Consultiva Wealth Management will present a virtual conference entitled 2021: A New World? Feb. 25 at 4 p.m. through the Microsoft Teams platform. To register, click the following link.

“The year 2020 saw the US economy reflect real growth of -3.6%, and an unemployment rate close to 7%, doubling its base at the beginning of the year. Regarding investment decisions, we insist on the importance of the discussion on selective and judicious decision-making, focused on quality, sustainability and long-term vision,” said Consultiva Wealth Management CEO Edmundo J. Garza.

Meanwhile, the firm’s Founder, Myrna M. Rivera, added that “the pandemic accelerated the digitization of our lives and economies.”

“Going back to work will take a very different form, a generational shift in just one year. These changes will continue to set fundamental trends in world capital markets: the economic sectors they will lead, the countries with the most resilient economies, the role of fixed income, gold and the digital currency, are fundamental questions that require a slow and deep discussion,” she said.

Rivera will moderate the virtual conference that will have five expert panelists: Carlos Asilis, CIO Glovista, specialists in developing markets; Don Robinson, CEO, Palladiem LLC, investment portfolio designers; Ben McMillan, founder de IDX Insights, specialists in handling metals and digital currency; and Alberto Pagán, Development Director of Glide Capital, designers of private credit portfolios.

