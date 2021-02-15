Puerto Rico Information Technology Cluster returns with ‘Call for Papers’

PRITC Board co-chairman Juan Carlos Chipi.

Looking to keep the dialogue going on the role of the information technology industry in the Island, the Puerto Rico Information Technology Cluster (PRITC) announced the relaunch of the first “Call for Papers.”

This initiative, which had to be postponed last year due to the pandemic, “promotes in a more creative and dynamic way the presentation of works of academic and professional rigor,” which will be presented at the next edition of the CIO & IT Leadership Conference and published electronically during the event to be held virtually on May 14, organizers said.

The deadline to participate in the “Call for Papers” invitation is Feb. 19, 2021 at the following link. Those interested will be able to submit academic papers or professional presentations (in English or Spanish) that will go through an evaluation and selection process, to later be presented at the conference.

“We have decided to resume the ‘Call for Papers’ initiative to expand the reach of the CIO, and in this way provide a space for people who wish to present on topics related to the industry. The selected individuals will present their ideas to leading CIOs from the private sector, innovative leaders and IT companies at the local and international level,” said the co-chair of the PRITC Board, Juan Carlos Chipi.

The theme of the conference will be “Emergent IT Technologies: Enabling the Knowledge Economy in the Caribbean.

