Centropiezas Plus invests $250K in 20th location in Puerto Rico

Centropiezas Plus' 20th location.

Centropiezas Plus, a Puerto Rican retailer specializing in automobile spare parts, chemicals and accessories, invested $250,000 to open its 20th store, this time in Carolina, executives announced over the weekend.

“We took the risk of investing in the move and reopening of the store to expand our services, meet the demand of the Carolina market and keep our employees working,” said Roberto Gandía, president of Centropiezas Plus, of the new location in the Borinquen Shopping Center on Campo Rico Avenue.

Along with the reopening, Centropiezas Plus launched a free battery diagnostic service in all its locations so that customers can measure the charge of their battery, determine if it needs replacement and prevent failures while they transit, executives of the retailer founded in 1998 said.

