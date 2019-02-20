COR3 office unveils website to provide updates on recovery funding, projects

February 20, 2019 173

The Central Office of Recovery, Reconstruction and Resiliency, known as COR3, unveiled its “transparency portal,” or the website created to provide information about Federal Emergency Management Agency funding to be used to rebuild Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane María.

COR3 Executive Director Omar Marrero said the website will be updated regularly, as FEMA makes disbursements for some 90,000 “sites” that have been identified for repairs.

COR3 has until Oct. 11, 2019 to agree on repair costs with FEMA, which is applying Section 428 of the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act to provide the assistance to Puerto Rico. It is the first time FEMA applies Section 428 to fund the entire disaster caused by Hurricane María, Marrero said.

“Let’s say all of the costs are agreed to by Oct. 11. Then we have to determine the priority we’ll give to the projects, with water, energy, communications and transportation proposals coming first,” he said.

During a roundtable with members of the media — a meeting he said will take place quarterly — Marrero said the website complies with transparency standards required by U.S. Congress FEMA, and federal legislation authorizing the allocation of all emergency assistance, recovery and reconstruction approved for Puerto Rico.

“The COR3 transparency portal complies with all the federal requirements and its data is updated weekly,” he said.

Although he said it was unrelated, the roundtable discussion appeared to respond to claims made last week by nonprofit group Espacios Abiertos, which said the site is not compliant with international transparency standards.

As this media outlet reported, specifically, Espacios Abiertos drew attention to: the need to provide details for subdivisions within municipalities; the need to include a detailed breakdown of projects as well as contracts; and the publication of historical data that allow a comparative analysis of progress, by area and project.

Marrero said the site will eventually include the data.

Some of the main features included in the website so far are graphics of the disbursements of funds according to the applicant and the category, the capacity to download data in Excel format, search pages for details of obligations and disbursements by sector, applicant, category, region and municipality.

“In this portal, the citizen will be able to obtain the information related to the level of progress of the different phases of the island’s recovery and reconstruction, the amount and source of all funds allocated to Puerto Rico, and the specific projects these funds are being invested to meet the needs of Puerto Rico and communities,” Marrero said.

The website also includes information about the contracts with providers, including the agreement with Canadian firm CGI Technologies and Solutions Inc., which along with Evertec, is in charge of developing the site. The three-year contract awarded in June 2018 has an $88 million cap, he said.

The transparency portal emulates those CGI created by recovery offices in Louisiana and New Jersey, to respond to the emergencies caused by Hurricanes Katrina and Sandy, respectively, he said.

During the roundtable, Marrero said the website has incorporated a hotline for the public to report on project-related issues and will include a unified system for handling federal funds, including allocations from FEMA, U.S. Housing and Urban Development, among others.

“Puerto Rico is facing what will be the biggest reconstruction in its history, which will take time. This year, the priority is to obligate the funds, and develop cost estimates,” he said.