Espacios Abiertos questions work of gov’t contractor CGI Technologies

February 15, 2019

Nonprofit organization Espacios Abiertos recently evaluated the government’s transparency portal prepared by contractor CGI Technologies, and concluded it falls short of complying with more than half of criteria set forth by Transparency International to avoid corruption in post-disaster recovery processes.

Specifically, Espacios Abiertos draws attention to: the need to provide details for subdivisions within municipalities; the need to include a detailed breakdown of projects as well as contracts; and the publication of historical data that allow a comparative analysis of progress, by area and project.

On June 7, 2018, the government of Puerto Rico through the Central Office of Recovery, Reconstruction and Resiliency (COR3, for its initials in Spanish) awarded an $88 million contract to Canadian firm CGI to, among other tasks, create a transparency portal that would allow the government and the greater public to learn about and track the recovery process of Puerto Rico.

“To be able to track the recovery process in Puerto Rico after María and ensure a transparent, clean and fair recovery — in addition to knowing how is Puerto Rico’s recovering after María, what investment is required, and from what sources will these funds come — the civil sector needs updated information that allows us to follow the progress of the recovery to actively participate and monitor effectively,” said Cecille Blondet, executive director of Espacios Abiertos, addressing whether the transparency portal created for these purposes complies with internationally recognized best practices.

Transparency has gained prominence in discussions about Puerto Rico at the federal level, especially in the weeks immediately following the hurricane, as a result of the scandal surrounding the Whitefish contract — the Montana company with limited experience that was hired to repair the electric power distribution system.

The issue was not resolved with the cancellation of the Whitefish contract, and Puerto Rico was required to take special measures to address mistrust over the proper management of public funds, as stipulated in the Bipartisan Budget Act passed on February 9, 2018. Recently, transparency has also been used to “excuse” or “justify” the slow disbursement of aid by federal authorities to Puerto Rico, as reported in the media.

Last September, on the anniversary of the passage of Hurricane María, the government’s transparency portal was unveiled through an islandwide campaign titled “Construimos.” Espacios Abiertos has been monitoring and evaluating the digital platform using the criteria set forth by Transparency International and also evaluated examples of portals created for the same purposes in different US jurisdictions affected by natural disasters between 2005 and 2018 (Texas, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, among others,), some of which CGI has also designed.

These criteria and best practices can be organized into six principles:

Publication of a transparency policy;

Accessible and easily understandable information;

Transparency in hiring processes;

Timely publication of program and project details;

National monitoring and tracking system; and,

Fraud reporting system.

“Exactly one year ago, appropriations were approved in Congress for the recovery, but few funds have been disbursed and still thousands in Puerto Rico continue to live under blue tarps. This situation is not acceptable,” Blondet said.

“The delay in the disbursement of federal funds negatively impacts the quality of life of our citizens and has a detrimental effect on our already battered economy. Under the pretext of transparency Puerto Rico has had to deal with numerous obstacles,” she said.

“This exercise is part of the racist practice used by the U.S. government against Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico’s economy should not be strangled by remote control from the federal capital. We already know the impact, in terms of lives lost, of the slow attention of the federal government in the days and weeks after the passing of the hurricane,” said Blondet.

To move beyond this course of action and break down some of the obstacles, Espacios Abiertos is presenting specific recommendations that should be addressed quickly to comply and expedite the disbursement of recovery funds, she said, adding that Espacios Abiertos is currently sending a letter with its evaluation and recommendations to the executive director of COR3.