Seaborne Airlines returns to DomRep with nonstop San Juan–Santiago route

February 18, 2019 198



Seaborne Airlines returned to the Dominican Republic with nonstop service between San Juan’s Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport and Santiago de los Caballeros Dominican Republic’s Cibao International Airport, the carrier announced.

The new flights operate three days per week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and will increase to daily service on May 23, 2019.

“We are thrilled that Seaborne has returned to the Dominican market,” said Seaborne’s Chief Operating Officer Jesús Medina.

“Santiago shares important historical, cultural and economic ties with Puerto Rico, and we are delighted to be providing safe, reliable and customer-friendly service for travelers in the region,” he said.

“With the start of this route Seaborne will transport hundreds of Dominicans and tourists through Cibao International Airport to enjoy the charms of the north and much of the country,” said Cibao International Airport’s Public Relations Officer Santiago González.

“We are happy to have Seaborne back at Cibao Airport and we appreciate Seaborne Airlines executives once again placing trust in our services for the reopening of their operations in the country,” he said.