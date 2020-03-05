COR3 opens RFP for disaster recovery project formulation services

March 5, 2020 119

The Central Office of Recovery, Reconstruction and Resiliency, known as COR3, is seeking request for proposals from companies that can provide disaster recovery project formulation services.

COR3 Executive Director Ottmar Chávez said companies that participate in the RFP will be tasked with providing technical assistance to the governor’s authorized representative (GAR) and COR3 in the development of project worksheets of eligible state agencies, municipalities, and private nonprofits.

“Some of the reasons for launching this request for proposal is that we want the companies offering the service to receive payment according to the tasks completed and in proportion to the complexity of the project developed and not based on the time spent on the work, as it is now,” Chávez said.

“This way, we will seek more efficiency in the development of recovery projects and for the money allocated for these processes. In addition, the billable expenses per hour as part of the management are significantly reduced,” he said.

COR3 wants to be able to constantly review and assess processes, including active efforts to identify opportunities for greater efficiencies, and adjustment of resources as needed, according to the RFP, that also gives the agency the ability assign special tasks based on its needs.

“In COR3 we’re making all the adjustments in an orderly manner so that the recovery work is not affected, with real changes to guarantee cost efficiencies in the short, medium and long term,” Chávez said.

As part of an analysis “considering expenses and cost-effectiveness of the sound administration of a recovery office,” Chávez said this year all contractors were informed that the scope of their work should be adjusted and reduced to generate savings, to distribute work among central government employees and newly recruited employees.

The official explained that these actions follow similar disaster operations in the U.S. mainland.

“We’re strengthening the organizational structure to meet the expectations that other jurisdictions have followed in which, in their third year, they reduce the hiring and increase the central government’s staff to strengthen recovery operations,” Chávez said.

The RFP is open to all interested companies. The requirements and timeline are posted in the agency’s website.

COR3 currently has four main contractors that provide: Project formulation; grant management; data management; and, energy optimization.