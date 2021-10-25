Cortelco to unveil new multi-service communications platform

Cortelco CEO Juan Carlos Ramos.

Technology consulting company Cortelco Systems Puerto Rico Inc. is developing a service called “Lost Calls,” a communication platform for businesses and their clients that works as a messaging and calls system that converts text-to-speech into data.

The company also announced a new cash dividend for its stockholders of $0.15 per share payable on Dec. 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 31, 2021, which it attributed to “it’s very positive year.”

“We invest a lot in our employees so that our employees can provide good service and add a lot of value to our customers as well as our shareholders,” said Cortelco CEO Juan Carlos Ramos.

“We like to share that value with our shareholders and that is why this year we’re giving these dividends that are nothing more than a manifestation of the commitment we have with our clients and with our shareholders to continue adopting stock values ​​and to continue to reward economically,” he said.

As for its new platform, Ramos explained that its official launch is coming up “soon,” and its current implementation on clients should determine possible modifications through how they rate the system’s effectiveness.

The platform will include features like messages and calls with the capacity of using text-to-speech, and converting that into data for their centers through multiple channels, to improve communications with their customers, the executive explained.

Cortelco’s forte these days focuses on the need to understand their client’s business models and finding ways to help them improve security, infrastructure, and newer technologies, Ramos said.

“On top of these three pillars of solutions, focused on serving our clients, we have a 24/7 working group at Cortelco that focuses on managing, supervising, and supporting our clients with all our tools that we implement,” said Ramos.

“We not only invite you to design a tool and implement it for your client, but also if the client needs us to ensure the health of that tool or that solution or even when that tool has a problem, or some need for change and wants us to, we support our groups that can also support you,” he said.

Meanwhile, over the past year, Cortelco has taken on opportunities in the education segment, implementing projects in ​​distance learning to help entities offer remote classes more efficiently using video, Ramos said.

Lastly, the Caguas-based firm has also worked with partners to improve the security status of educational organizations to protect the information of both students and their educators in this last year.