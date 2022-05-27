CPA Foundation hosting recycling, shredding event today

According to a study by the Electronic Waste Coalition of the United Nations Organization, by 2017 about 50 million tons of electronic waste was generated per year in the world. (Credit: Karlaage Isaksen | Dreamstime.com)

The Puerto Rico College of CPA’s Foundation will be hosting today an electronic equipment recycling day and shredding of confidential documents event to encourage “better daily practices to achieve sustainability as a society and protect the environment,” the trade group stated.

The event will be held in the atrium of the Capital Center building in Hato Rey, where the foundation is headquartered, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., when participants can dispose of electronic equipment and, in addition, take confidential documents for destruction on the spot.

The list of equipment that can be recycled includes TV sets, printers, computers, computer monitors, telephones, among others.

“With this initiative, we assume our commitment to defending the environment, raising awareness about the ecological footprint left by our daily consumption practices, while preventing electronic waste from continuing to landfill or, even worse, being abandoned anywhere,” said Oscar Cullen, president of the CPA Foundation.

According to a study by the Electronic Waste Coalition of the United Nations Organization, by 2017 about 50 million tons of electronic waste was generated per year in the world, equivalent to more than six kilograms for each person on the planet.

The same study revealed that global e-waste production is on track to reach 120 million tons per year by 2050.

And it calculated the annual value of global e-waste to be more than $62.5 billion, more than the gross domestic product of most countries.