Type to search

In-Brief

CPI turns petitions court for access to gov’t health plan performance data

Contributor July 15, 2022
ASES headquarters. (Credit: Dennis Jones, Metro)

A special petition for access to public information was filed this Wednesday in the San Juan Superior Court against the Puerto Rico Health Insurance Services Administration (ASES, in Spanish) for failing to comply with a request from the Center for Investigative Journalism (CPI, in Spanish) regarding the government’s health insurance plan.

On May 24, the CPI, through journalist Jeniffer Wiscovitch-Padilla, began efforts to obtain data on the providers that participate in the government’s health insurance plan named Vital and their quality reports.

After multiple telephone and email communications with ASES, the legal recourse was filed given that the term provided by Act 141-2019 (Transparency and Expedited Procedure for Access to Public Information Act) has elapsed for the agency to respond or provide what was requested.

In its filing, the CPI also asks the Court to order ASES to prospectively disclose this information when requested, in compliance with Article 4 of the Transparency Act.

“In this case, the request made to ASES complied with the requirements established by the Transparency Act; everything requested is public information of high interest to the people of Puerto Rico and isn’t protected in any way by any privilege or confidentiality claim,” said Carla Minet, executive director of the CPI.

“The CPI is forced once again to turn to the court to get information from a public agency that is failing to comply with the public policy of transparency expressed in the statutes as well as in what the Governor has said,” she pointed out.

The CPI and journalist Wiscovitch-Padilla are represented in this case by Attorneys Luis José Torres-Asencio and Steven P. Lausell-Recurt, from the Access to Information Project of the Inter-American University of Puerto Rico Law School’s Legal Assistance Clinic.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

ASES gets OK from CMS for contracts with ‘MI Salud’ health insurers
Contributor February 16, 2018
Health sector alliance launches effort to drive patient visits to doctors
Contributor November 15, 2017
PR may avoid ‘Medicaid cliff’ with $1B in new federal aid
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez October 10, 2017
Molina Healthcare lands gov’t health program contract
Contributor December 9, 2014

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“The credit union industry continues to perform very well and figures for the financial stability index show a stable behavior.”

 

— Leslie Adames, director, Estudios Técnicos Economic Analysis and Policy Division.

Related Stories

ASES gets OK from CMS for contracts with ‘MI Salud’ health insurers
Health sector alliance launches effort to drive patient visits to doctors
PR may avoid ‘Medicaid cliff’ with $1B in new federal aid
Molina Healthcare lands gov’t health program contract
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.