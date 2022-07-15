PRiMEX wraps up rural business competitiveness program

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Francisco García, Director of PRiMEX’s Rural program.

As part of the closing activities of the business competitiveness program offered jointly by the USDA-Rural and the Puerto Rico Manufacturing Extension’s (PRiMEX) Rural Program, two activities will be hosted to discuss how small and medium-sized companies could face economic and operational challenges in the areas of technology, economy, and human resources.

The activities will take place July 21 at 1 p.m., at the Salón El Quijote in Cayey and Aug. 18, at 1 p.m., at the Hotel Hacienda Media Luna in Comerio. Among the speakers who will be participating in the events are Economist Heriberto Martínez, “Tech Gurú” Obed Borrero, Attorney Víctor Rivera-Hernández, and Jessica Santiago, from Human Resources con Calle.

“Since 2020, PRiMEX has provided service to small and medium-sized businesses in 11 rural municipalities central Puerto Rico,” said Francisco García, Director of PRiMEX’s Rural program.

The municipalities assisted are: Corozal, Morovis, Orocovis, Villalba, Aibonito, Aguas Buenas, Barranquitas, Cayey, Cidra, Coamo and Comerío.

The project identifies the needs of businesses, through an electronic questionnaire, supplemented by visits. Meetings were coordinated with several mayors and municipal administration employees to announce the project in the region.

Through June 2022, 159 questionnaires and 126 visits had been completed, said García. He identified “as an important achievement” having supported technical projects, of which more than 71 in small and medium businesses have been completed.

“Nine virtual workshops have been conducted to train entrepreneurs on different topics such as ‘Marketing in times of Covid,’ ‘Government Assistance for small and medium-sized businesses,’ ‘Food Safety Plans and Covid Management in work areas’,” García explained.

Through the program, entrepreneurs benefited from cost improvements, employee retention and acquisition, market positioning, investment cost savings, retention, and sales increases, he said.