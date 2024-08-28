Federal program recognizes Primex for ‘outstanding performance’

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Puerto Rico Manufacturing Extension (Primex), a nonprofit organization that supports the development and promotes the competitiveness of manufacturing in Puerto Rico, received high marks for its performance over the past three years from the National Institute of Standards and Technology – Manufacturing Extension Partnership (NIST MEP).

NIST is a U.S. Department of Commerce agency that promotes innovation and industrial competitiveness through the advancement of science and technology.

The evaluation recognized Primex’s consistent results and effective alliances that have supported the development of manufacturing companies throughout the island.

The panel also acknowledged the additional challenges Primex faces as an “isolated” center due to Puerto Rico’s island geography and commended the organization for being the face of manufacturing in Puerto Rico and effectively leveraging partnerships to support local businesses.

“We’re extremely proud to have received such a positive evaluation from NIST MEP. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team in supporting manufacturing in Puerto Rico,” said Ramón Vega-Alejandro, executive director of Primex.

“We will continue to strive to maintain and improve our standards and be at the forefront of technology and best business practices,” he added.