Some 50 entrepreneurs, artists will be part of ‘El Parrandón de El Yunque’

The fourth edition of “El Parrandón de El Yunque” will be held on Sept. 1 on Palmer Street in Río Grande.

The outdoor family festival aims to contribute to the recovery of local micro-enterprises and companies after Tropical Storm Ernesto while promoting culture.

The fourth edition of “El Parrandón de El Yunque,” to be held Sept. 1 on Palmer Street in Río Grande, Puerto Rico, will feature the participation of about 50 entrepreneurs from micro-businesses and local businesses and artists, in a family-friendly atmosphere featuring food, entertainment and unique pre-Christmas offerings, announced Raquel Skerret-Escalera, executive director of Vitrina Solidaria.

The nonprofit organization organizes the outdoor festival with support from the Institute of Puerto Rican Culture, El Yunque National Forest, the Banco Popular Foundation, and the Municipality of Río Grande. The event will run from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the entrance of El Yunque National Rainforest.

“We’re very excited about the reception that the event has had in previous editions. This year the public’s support is very important because, after an emergency like [Tropical Storm] Ernesto, small business owners and micro-enterprises need to sell their products to start to regain stability,” said Skerret-Escalera.

The event will offer families a day filled with music, gastronomy, crafts, local products, theater, a bicycle exhibition, a bomba music workshop, recreational stations, activities for children, and more.

Among the featured artists are “Y no había luz,” Conjunto Montunéalo, Sabor a Campo, and the stars of Barril de Jun Rodante: Wito Colón (former singer of Sonora Ponceña), Norberto Gazú (singer of PR Power), Lero Martínez (singer of Bobby Valentín), Ito Rivera (brother of Jerry Rivera and singer of the Pedro Conga orchestra), and director Bodo Torres (one of Tito Rojas’ past music directors).

Attendees will be able to purchase products from several participating businesses, including Pink Banana Trading Co., Caribbean Trading, Artisan Forest, D’NANISHI, and Degree18.

Skerret-Escalera noted that what sets this bazaar apart is “the offer of unique, personalized, sustainable and purposeful gifts, which contribute to the economy directly and with minimal impact on health or the environment.”

The event is also sponsored by Wyndham Grand Río Mar Rainforest Golf & Beach Resort, WindMar Home, J Production Multiple Services, Presencia, the College of Show Producers, “El Barril de Jun Rodante,” and Access All Services (AAS).