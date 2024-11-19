Otium unveils curated designer vacation rentals in Puerto Rico

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

A vacation rental offered by Otium.

The new selection highlights “top properties” in Old San Juan, Condado and near El Yunque.

Otium, a company specializing in designer vacation rentals, has announced its latest selection of properties across Puerto Rico. Travelers can browse the list on Otium’s website, which highlights properties designed to showcase the island’s year-round tropical weather, natural beauty and rich culture.

The list includes what Otium calls some of the “best vacation rentals” on the island and “top hotels” in San Juan “to help travelers narrow it down.”

The company, which was founded in 2020, has hosted more than 15,000 guests in more than 92 properties and aims to revolutionize the Caribbean hospitality experience through innovation and strategic growth.

CEO and founder Juan Miguel Rivera-Pecunia noted that the rise of short-term rentals has expanded Puerto Rico’s tourism options, attracting more travelers globally.

“Otium is proud to redefine vacation rentals in Puerto Rico by offering carefully selected designer properties that reflect the island’s diverse beauty and culture,” Rivera-Pecunia said. “The weather in Puerto Rico is nice all year round, with world-class beaches and beautiful countryside. It is the perfect place to look for vacation rentals right now.”

Rivera-Pecunia said the selection includes fully furnished beach houses, weekend rentals and tucked-away escapes in locations such as Old San Juan, Condado and near El Yunque National Forest.

Each property features amenities like stocked kitchens, soft linens and self-care essentials, “ensuring a comfortable stay, whether guests are seeking a short break or looking for extended stays.”

Otium offers exclusive deals and a “best-price guarantee” for direct bookings, with discounts of up to 20%.

“We want to provide a smooth booking experience paired with the highest standards in hospitality,” Rivera-Pecunia added. “With the launch of the latest selection, we aim to offer the best price guarantee for direct bookings, making it easier than ever for guests to secure their ideal vacation rental or extended stay option.”